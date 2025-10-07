Families can often resolve their issues amicably without resorting to court, yet many still find themselves trapped in legal conflicts. In 2022, over 60,000 private law children and finance cases ended up in court, highlighting a pressing need for change. The Ministry of Justice is committed to evolving the justice system to aid families in resolving their disputes earlier and out of court whenever it is safe and appropriate.

To achieve this, the MoJ has collaborated with the Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE) for the past two years, designating resources to create a new online tool aimed at providing parents and caregivers with essential information and support. The tool's design centres around individual family circumstances which enables easier access to relevant support services. Research conducted by ACE has pinpointed the primary challenges parents face in securing trustworthy information, timing, and relevance to their unique situations.

The user research guided the development of prototypes aimed at creating a ‘guided pathway’ that helps users find suitable options to settle child arrangement disputes. ACE hosted stakeholder engagement workshops involving representatives from the MoJ, government departments, and private family law sectors to address users' pain points and understand necessary capabilities for an effective ‘one-stop shop’.

As a result of these engagements, ACE devised two digital services that focus on immediate improvements for families. One of these is a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) AI chatbot, which allows users to inquire in their own words, providing timely guidance in their journey. Given the sensitivity surrounding family law, ACE has been diligently working with MoJ AI leads to ensure robust safeguarding measures are in place during trials on GOV.UK.

Additionally, ACE has launched a self-help tool for making child arrangements plans (CAPs) aimed at facilitating conflict resolution before court intervention is necessary. Presently in private Beta testing, the CAP service shows promise, boasting 17 new users and a 36% completion rate. The development of a proof of concept (PoC) illustrated the potential of an AI-driven solution specifically catering to user needs within the realm of private family law.

The PoC’s goal is to simplify user access to information and tools, centralise support, personalise guidance, and bolster user confidence while maintaining scalability for broader applications within the government. Furthermore, ACE has critically assessed existing GOV.UK resources, establishing a dedicated “Content Team” to enhance awareness of alternative dispute resolution methods, resulting in a remarkable 72% rise in user engagement and an improvement in usefulness ratings from 67% to 80%.

Moreover, the MoJ faced significant challenges in accurately analysing court backlog data due to cumbersome processes and inconsistencies. By utilising advances in AI, ACE engineered a secure solution designed to streamline analysis and improve decision-making efficiencies. This ambitious project saw collaboration with eight suppliers from the ACE community, fostering a culture of innovation and learning among diverse teams.