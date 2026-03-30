This includes the new appointments of Tim de Meyer, Jessica Jacobson, and Rokaiya Khan along with the reappointment of Johanna Robinson.

Tim de Meyer, with 28 years of policing experience, has been appointed as a member with expertise in policing, beginning from 9 December 2025 until 30 June 2026. This appointment was made without competition, following consultations with the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The aim is to maintain a member with practical policing knowledge while a recruitment process is underway for additional members. The Lord Chancellor expressed confidence in this decision, stating "this will ensure that the Sentencing Council has a member with experience of policing."

Jessica Jacobson and Rokaiya Khan have both been appointed for three years starting from 2 March 2026. Jacobson, a Professor of Criminal Justice at Birkbeck College, University of London, brings a wealth of academic research expertise, while Khan serves as Chief Executive of the charity Together Women, focusing on rehabilitation and gender-responsive strategies.

Additionally, Johanna Robinson has been reappointed for a second three-year term, effective from 5 October 2026. Robinson has been providing crucial insights as the National Adviser to the Welsh Government on matters related to violence against women and domestic abuse since September 2022, enhancing policy development through her work with victims.

Overall, these appointments contribute significantly to the Sentencing Council's mission to provide authoritative sentencing guidelines, which are essential for maintaining judicial independence. As defined, the council is tasked with "promoting greater transparency and consistency in sentencing," making these appointments a vital step in supporting its objectives.