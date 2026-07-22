New Lord Chancellor faces justice challenges

The appointment of Alex Norris as the new Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice has been met with both optimism and caution. Mark Evans, the president of the Law Society of England and Wales, articulated the gravity of the situation, stating that "the new Lord Chancellor has a golden opportunity to resurrect our justice system – a vital public service." This underscores the pressing issues the justice system currently faces, particularly with courts under immense pressure from backlogs that delay justice for communities.

Evans further highlighted the urgency of action, urging the new UK government to swiftly outline a comprehensive, whole-system plan to implement Sir Brian Leveson’s recommendations. He stated that this plan "should include sustained investment in people, infrastructure and technology." The emphasis on investment is critical, as inadequate support has exacerbated existing issues and created a strain on the legal framework.

In addition, Evans stressed that any initiatives to reduce court backlogs must not compromise "fundamental safeguards." He voiced concern over the erosion of public confidence in the legal system should jury trials be undermined. Legal aid, a crucial element for many seeking justice, has also been a focal point of concern. Evans remarked that "legal aid has been underfunded for too long." Amid warnings from the Justice Select Committee about severe risks of miscarriages of justice, he called for an urgent review of the means test and regular increases in legal aid fees, advocating that these adjustments should be made at least in line with inflation. "This will ensure everyone can access the legal support they need," he noted, reinforcing the importance of equitable access to justice for families and communities.

Moreover, Evans pointed out the potential of the legal sector as a contributor to national growth. He stated that "the legal sector is well placed to support growth across the country through the Industrial Strategy," urging Norris to leverage this sector as a driving force for economic development. Proposed actions include investing in skills and apprenticeships, boosting technology adoption, and embedding legal services into the national trade strategy.

In closing, Evans expressed a collaborative spirit: "We stand ready to work with the Lord Chancellor and wider government to deliver a justice system that is efficient, productive, resilient and accessible to all." The path ahead is challenging, but it hinges on decisive action and the commitment to reform that Evans passionately advocates.