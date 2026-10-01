New leadership in UK law announced

On 1 October 2026, the Royal Courts of Justice hosted a pivotal ceremony marking the swearing-in of the Lord Chancellor, Attorney General, and Solicitor General. Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill expressed her pleasure in welcoming the newly appointed officials along with their families, friends, and supporters to this momentous occasion. In her address, she acknowledged the importance of the oath taken by the Lord Chancellor, which, although already administered before His Majesty The King, symbolises the fundamental relationship between the office and the judiciary.

“This oath reflects a constitutional convention”, she stated, emphasising that this ceremony is not merely for show but represents a significant reaffirmation of judicial independence. The Lord Chancellor has a duty to defend this independence publicly, fostering trust in the legal framework of the country.

The ceremony highlighted several significant historical firsts regarding the new Lord Chancellor, particularly noting that he is the first non-lawyer to hold this position in a Labour Government since the enactment of the Constitutional Reform Act 2005. With a background in politics and a wealth of parliamentary experience, he is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the legal system to protect the rule of law effectively.

Baroness Carr continued her address by highlighting the legal careers of the Attorney General and Solicitor General, praising their dedication to championing justice and women's rights, which has been evident in their previous roles. Their appointments represent a continuity of commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that the justice system remains accessible and fair to all citizens.

In closing, the Baroness conveyed her good wishes to the newly sworn officials and expressed her enthusiasm for working collaboratively with them as they take on these vital constitutional roles in the coming years. The ceremony served not only as a formal event but also as a reaffirmation of the enduring values that underpin the UK's legal and constitutional framework.