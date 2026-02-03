The British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL) has announced the appointment of Sonya Sceats as its new Director and Chief Executive Officer, set to join the Institute in April 2026. Currently, Ms Sceats serves as the Chief Executive of the charity Freedom from Torture and brings over twenty years of executive leadership, advisory, and research experience in international law. This includes 16 years as an Associate Fellow in International Law at Chatham House.

Eve Salomon CBE, Chair of the BIICL Board of Trustees, expressed her enthusiasm for the decision, stating “On behalf of the Trustees of BIICL, I am delighted that Sonya will be joining us as our new Director and Chief Executive. With her experience of successful leadership of a charity with international reach and her knowledge and experience in international law, she will bring strategic vision as well as effective delivery to the Institute as we find a stronger, impactful voice in support of international cooperation and the rule of law.”

In her response, Sonya Sceats stated “I am very motivated to help bring the intellectual clout of BIICL to the urgent task of highlighting the critical role of international law in promoting a just, peaceful and stable world. Building on BIICL’s immense expertise and track record for policy impact, our aim is to make BIICL the ‘go to’ institute for independent analysis about how to promote and uphold the rule of law as a check on abuse of power at the global and national levels. As recent events around the world demonstrate, our mission has never been more important.”

The BIICL is looking forward to the leadership of Ms Sceats as it continues its commitment to championing international law and enhancing its influence in this critical field.