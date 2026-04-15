Cumbria law firm Thomson Hayton Winkley (THW) has recently announced the appointment of Nina Hood as its new head of residential property. Nina joins from Ratcliffe & Bibby in Morecambe, accompanied by her assistant Sasha Miller. Boasting over 25 years of experience, Nina is a licensed conveyancer who began her career in estate agency. She provides advice across the UK on various property transactions, including buying, selling, remortgaging, and land transfers.

In addition to Nina’s appointment, THW also enhanced its team by bringing on Katy Harkin as a solicitor within its private client team and Phil Capstick as a trainee solicitor focusing on dispute resolution. Katy’s expertise lies in wills and inheritance matters, as well as administering estates and future planning.

With a workforce of 60, THW is headquartered in Kendal, supplemented by offices in Windermere, Kirkby Lonsdale, and the J36 Rural Auction Centre in Crooklands, where the specialist branch The Rural Law Practice operates. Earlier this year, both Thomson Hayton Winkley and The Rural Law Practice were acquired by MAPD Group, an organisation founded by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies in 2020, aimed at promoting the expansion of local law firms through strategic acquisitions. The group’s mission is encapsulated in its name, Making a Positive Difference.

Nina, who leads a dedicated team of 14 fee earners, trainees, and support staff, expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, stating, “The firm has a strong reputation for delivering a high-quality, client-focused service and I am looking forward to building on that further by supporting the team, encouraging collaboration and ensuring we continue to provide a smooth and efficient experience for our clients. I am keen to combine my experience with a forward-thinking approach, including embracing technology to continually improve how we work and the service we deliver.”

Suzie Fisher, managing director at THW, echoed this sentiment, commenting, “Nina has been a real breath of fresh air since joining the firm, bringing a great deal of energy and fresh ideas which have already had a positive impact. She and Sasha work extremely well together, providing strong mutual support and adding real strength to the team.” She further added that the new additions of Phil Capstick and Katy Harkin have been met with enthusiasm and positive feedback from clients, emphasising the firm’s commitment to growth and excellence in client service.