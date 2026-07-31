New evidence supports targeted diversion efforts

The recent publication, titled Targeted Prevention and Diversion: Evidence Pack, assembles the latest research and effective practices from across England and Wales to offer a fresh perspective on preventing youth offending. This initiative aligns with the new Government’s proactive approach to early intervention and follows Prime Minister Andy Burnham's commitment to "building a more preventative state" as stated in his inaugural speech.

The evidence pack highlights the importance of a nuanced approach to diversion that prioritises not only the child's needs but also the safety of victims and public protection. This dual focus aims to enhance the consistency and effectiveness of restorative practices in youth justice systems.

Key findings from the report illustrate a significant trend towards diversionary strategies in youth justice. In December 2025, nearly 43% of outcomes processed through youth justice services (YJS) were diversionary, demonstrating a shift away from traditional cautions and court sentences. The data reveals that approximately 13,300 children faced caution or sentencing in 2025, a substantial 65% reduction since 2015, underlining the positive impact of diversion initiatives. Furthermore, first-time entrants into the youth justice system decreased to 8,110 in 2024, marking a 4% decline from the previous year and representing the lowest numbers since 2014.

However, the evidence also uncovers troubling disparities. The likelihood of receiving a diversionary outcome is not uniform; data shows that white children are more likely (53%) to be diverted than their Black counterparts (27%). Additionally, younger children aged 10-14 and girls received higher rates of diversionary outcomes compared to older children and boys.

Geographical differences also emerge, with the percentage of diversionary outcomes varying considerably—from 63% in Wales to as low as 17% in London. This geographic inconsistency highlights the need for standardised policies and practices to ensure that all children, regardless of their background or location, can access the necessary support.

Despite the challenges, there is a clear trajectory of progress. The National Police Chiefs’ Council has recently reinforced the value of diversion within policing frameworks, categorising outcomes into Solved, Resolved, and Unresolved, where diversion activities will be classified as Resolved. This shift in focus aims to reduce unresolved outcomes and enhance the legitimacy of diversion efforts.

“This evidence is indisputable and diverting children away from the formal criminal justice system and into targeted support is the most effective way to reduce reoffending,” said Stephanie Roberts-Bibby, Chief Executive of the Youth Justice Board. She added that partnering with the Ministry of Justice and the Youth Endowment Fund helps strengthen understanding and consistency in delivering effective diversion strategies.

Access to the Targeted Prevention and Diversion: Evidence Pack is now available, providing essential guidance for practitioners committed to implementing innovative and effective approaches across England and Wales. The overarching goal remains clear: to improve outcomes for children, support victims, and ultimately cultivate safer communities.