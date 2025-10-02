New data from Access Legal has revealed large regional disparities in road traffic collisions across the UK, particularly impacting personal injury solicitors as winter approaches with its darker nights and inclement weather. Staffordshire has been identified as the most hazardous area, experiencing 112 incidents per 10,000 people last year, nearly double the second highest region, South Wales, which recorded 60. Humberside follows closely behind at 56 incidents. Interestingly, Humberside ranked highest for vulnerable road users, with similar incidences reported for both pedestrians and cyclists.

These figures signal shifts in the landscape of road traffic incidents, potentially influencing the caseloads for law firms. Sucheet Amin, a senior partner at Aequitas Legal in Manchester, emphasised that “law firms may see fluctuations in PI cases relating to RTCs – especially during the autumn and winter months when poor weather conditions can lead to a rise in compensation claims." Amin highlighted the importance of efficient case management and communication with clients as critical factors in alleviating distress and achieving quicker resolutions.

Access Legal's report further noted that while many areas saw a decline in car collisions over the past year, Cumbria experienced the largest increase at 16%. Clare Bonsall, Head of Product at Access Legal, stated that “personal injury claims, by their nature, are often traumatic for the victim – and they need a resolution as quickly as possible." She pointed out the necessity for solicitors to possess effective workflows and technology for streamlining processes and improving outcomes.

Furthermore, the introduction of AI-powered case management technology is progressing in the legal sector, enabling law firms to not only enhance daily operations but also make informed decisions based on emerging trends, such as the rising incidents involving e-scooters. This trend could significantly impact how law firms tailor their services and marketing strategies to accommodate clients' needs.

With Access Legal providing various software solutions for over 3,500 UK law firms, including a recent acquisition of InCase, firms are equipped to enhance communication and client onboarding. As the landscape of road safety continues to evolve, it is crucial for personal injury solicitors to adapt effectively to these changes to remain efficient and responsive in their practices.