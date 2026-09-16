New crackdown on dirty money networks

In a proactive move to disrupt organised crime and stem the tide of illicit financial activities, the UK government is set to recruit 500 new officers as part of a comprehensive £500 million crackdown on money laundering. This initiative, announced on 15 September 2026, comes under the Anti-Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Strategy aimed at tackling the prevalent issue of dirty money within the UK.

The new recruits will be deployed across various agencies, including police forces, the National Crime Agency (NCA), and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), focusing on tracing the financial underpinnings of serious and organised crime. A key objective is to target the kingpins driving the illicit money trade, ultimately cutting off funding that fuels criminal activities such as drug trafficking and people smuggling. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood emphasised this goal, stating, "We are putting 500 more officers on the trail of dirty money, going after the criminal bosses behind organised crime".

This significant investment over three years is expected to strengthen the UK’s capacity to combat money laundering, further revealed by recent figures showing a productive year for law enforcement. Almost £350 million has been recovered from criminals, with over £1 billion prevented from entering the hands of those involved in financial crime. Victims have benefited as £26 million was returned to individuals affected by these activities. As Mahmood noted, this initiative is also about bringing justice to victims and breaking the grip that criminal gangs hold over communities.

Adding to this, Lucy Rigby KC MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, explained that the fight against illicit finance is critical to maintaining the integrity of the UK’s financial system, stating, “Dirty money doesn’t just fund unlawful activity, it undermines the integrity of our financial system and allows criminals to profit from the misery they cause”. The strategy aims not only to combat money laundering but also to reform the capabilities of financial investigation operations.

The government’s strategy is particularly timely given the NCA’s estimates indicating that more than £100 billion is laundered through the UK each year, making it a significant global hub for illicit financial activity. With a specific focus on disrupting networks linked to drug trafficking, fraud, and other serious crimes, new investments will enhance coordination between public agencies and private sectors in tracing and seizing criminal assets.

Innovative technologies and better collaboration are also crucial components of this initiative. Sal Melki, Deputy Director for Economic Crime at the NCA, remarked, “Financial crime is a corrosive threat that harms our communities and economy”, underscoring the need for a modernised approach to tackle the evolving strategies employed by criminals.

Furthermore, recent successes of the NCA highlight the effectiveness of these measures: 119 suspected money launderers were arrested and more than £25 million in cash and cryptocurrency was seized in a span of less than 12 months. This has set a positive precedent for future operations aimed at disrupting the financial machinations of criminality throughout the UK.

There is also enthusiastic support from various stakeholders, including local leaders and enforcement agencies, who believe that increased enforcement against illicit operations is essential for restoring the health of communities affected by these crimes. As Professor Emmeline Taylor pointed out, connecting local intelligence with national financial intelligence is vital in targeting not only criminal assets but also the entities enabling organised crime.

This multi-faceted strategy, encompassing the recruitment of new officers, increased funding, and bolstered cooperation between various sectors, reflects the UK government’s commitment to improving the safety and integrity of communities across the nation against the backdrop of serious financial crime.