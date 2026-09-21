New courts improve justice for victims

Victims of rape and sexual offences are set to receive enhanced support as new specialist courts are introduced across every Crown Court in England and Wales. Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced the rollout today, highlighting that victims' cases will now be prioritised to combat delays and uncertainty that have long impacted survivors. These dedicated courtrooms aim to provide a more supportive environment, featuring private waiting areas and entrances specifically designed for victims. Additionally, upgrades will facilitate pre-recording of evidence, ensuring more efficient trial processes.

The initiative is part of a broader commitment to improve how the justice system responds to victims of serious crimes. Burnham stated that “for too long, victims of rape and serious sexual offences have felt let down by our justice system,” emphasising the need for significant changes to ensure a timely and supportive experience for those seeking justice. The introduction of fixed trial dates, rather than unpredictable schedules, aims to alleviate the stress faced by survivors.

Lord Chancellor Alex Norris echoed this sentiment, stating that victims have often felt isolated in front of the criminal justice system and have been treated as mere cases rather than people deserving care and compassion. He reinforced the government's pledge to deliver courtrooms tailored to victim needs, coupled with comprehensive staff training to handle these sensitive cases.

Further measures will include trauma-informed training for court staff and the establishment of a Rape Justice Taskforce to address the rise in postponed trials and dismantle harmful myths that prompt victims to withdraw from their cases. Ciara Bergman, CEO of Rape Crisis England & Wales, noted that “this important package of measures represents a significant step forward for our justice system” and acknowledged the changes as essential for effective participation of survivors in judicial proceedings.

The announcement builds on the government’s wider strategy to cut violence against women and girls by half over the next decade, while also ensuring continuous support for victims. The comprehensive financial support exceeding £1 billion since the government took office reflects an ongoing commitment to transform how these sensitive cases are handled, signifying that victims will be at the forefront of the legal process moving forward.