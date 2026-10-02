New Attorney General and Solicitor General sworn in

In a significant ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice, Ellie Reeves KC MP has been sworn in as Attorney General and Andy Slaughter MP as Solicitor General. Their appointments, which took place earlier in July, mark a significant commitment to legal governance in the UK. Also present at the event was the Rt Hon Alex Norris MP, who was sworn in as the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.

Ellie Reeves expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, stating "It is an honour to be sworn in as Attorney General for England and Wales and Advocate General for Northern Ireland." She highlighted her commitment to ensuring that the legal profession is accessible to everyone regardless of their background, a cause she plans to champion throughout her tenure. Reeves also emphasised the importance of her work against violence towards women and girls as a primary focus in her new position. She said, "I look forward to working alongside Andy Slaughter MP on our shared mission to uphold the rule of law and strengthen confidence in our criminal justice system."

Andy Slaughter also shared his sentiments about his role; "It is a privilege to be sworn in as Solicitor General, an important role in our constitution, bridging law and government to ensure good governance." Drawing from his experience as Chair of the Justice Select Committee, he spoke about the many challenges facing the justice system today. Slaughter expressed his eagerness to work closely with the Attorney General, stating, "I now look forward to working with the Attorney General to tackle these challenges directly, and to ensure our justice system commands the public’s confidence."

The Attorney General and Solicitor General are crucial figures within the government, serving as the chief legal advisors and providing guidance to the Cabinet. Their roles extend to overseeing various Law Officers’ Departments, including the Crown Prosecution Service and the Serious Fraud Office. As they begin their terms, Reeves and Slaughter are poised to address pressing legal issues and enhance public trust in the justice system while confronting the challenges that lie ahead.