Neil Sachdev continues as Land Registry Chair

Neil Sachdev's leadership at HM Land Registry will continue through 2030 following an extension granted by Baroness Taylor OBE, the Minister for Housing and Local Government. This decision aims to ensure stability and continuity during a period of significant change within the organisation.

Sachdev expressed his delight at the extension, stating, "I am delighted and proud to be continuing in my role as Chair of the HM Land Registry and supporting the organisation and Board in further delivering our Strategy 2025+ published last year." He underscored the importance of the Land Registry's role in enabling a faster and more efficient property market, stating, "Our role is now more vital than ever as we play a key role in supporting government ambitions and enabling a better, faster and less stressful property market for all."

Since his appointment in 2022, Sachdev has focused on enhancing customer service and delivering trustworthy data to aid investment and community growth. He acknowledged the commitment of over 7,000 colleagues, highlighting their "determined effort... to improve our service" and commitment to customer needs.

Iain Banfield, HM Land Registry Chief Executive and Chief Land Registrar, praised Sachdev's leadership qualities, saying, "Neil has brought a wealth of leadership experience, insight, business acumen and constructive challenge to HM Land Registry." He added that Sachdev's extended appointment will provide "continuity and stability as we continue to deliver our Strategy 2025+ and navigate a period of significant organisational change and transformation."

With the extension of Sachdev’s tenure, the HM Land Registry is set to build on the progress made in recent years and continue to focus on delivering optimal outcomes for its customers while fostering a collaborative approach across government and industry to improve the property market for all