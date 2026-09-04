Myerson appoints Richard Lloyd as CEO

Myerson Solicitors, based in Altrincham, has announced Richard Lloyd as its new Chief Executive, effective from 1st September 2026, with the current CEO Carl Newton transitioning to the role of non-executive Chair of the Board. This leadership change signifies an important milestone in Manchester's first 100% employee-owned law firm, reinforcing its commitment to employee ownership and sustainable growth within the legal sector. Richard Lloyd, who has been with Myerson for 26 years, previously led the firm's Commercial Property team and has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2019. His longstanding partnership with Carl Newton has been instrumental in shaping the firm’s strategic direction and operational success.

In his new role, Richard will spearhead Myerson's strategic initiatives and manage daily operations, while Carl will focus on governance, safeguarding the Employee Ownership Trust, and upholding the firm's core values. Myerson Solicitors, established in 1982, has grown organically to become one of the UK's Top 200 law firms, employing around 165 staff and generating annual revenues exceeding £19 million. Richard expressed his pride in his new position, stating "I am incredibly proud to become Chief Executive after 26 years with Myerson. Together, we have built a successful business with exceptional people, trusted client relationships and a culture rooted in our core values." He emphasised the firm's commitment to fostering talent and enhancing service delivery.

Carl Newton, who has held the Chief Executive position since 2005, has overseen significant growth, developing the practice from a £5 million operation into a £19 million business. His lengthy tenure has garnered national recognition for Myerson’s legal expertise and workplace culture. Carl remarked on the transition by saying "Leading Myerson over the past 21 years has been the greatest privilege of my professional career. Watching the firm grow into the business it is today has been an incredible journey.” As he steps into his new role, he expressed enthusiasm for continuing to support the company, ensuring that it thrives for the benefit of clients and future generations through its employee-owned structure.