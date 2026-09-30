Murray Beith Murray achieves top ranking

In an impressive feat, Edinburgh-based Murray Beith Murray LLP has achieved a top ranking in the Legal 500 directory for the first time, marking a ‘landmark achievement’ for the firm. Established in 1849, Murray Beith Murray is now amongst only four Scottish law firms to reach the coveted ‘Band 1’ status in the guide. The Legal 500 rankings are based on extensive market analysis and feedback from clients and peers, making this accolade particularly noteworthy. Partners Peter Shand and Andrew Linehan received personal recognition as leaders in their respective fields, while all partners involved in private client work were acknowledged in the guide, alongside associate Adam Swayne.

Chairman Andrew Paterson expressed the significance of this recognition, stating that “Securing the top position in the Legal 500 is a landmark achievement for our firm and it is a proud moment for everyone associated with Murray Beith Murray.” He added that this honour reflects the dedication and hard work of the team over the years. The achievement caps off a successful period for the firm, which also recently celebrated the launch of a new brand identity and website at an event in Edinburgh’s historic Signet Library, presented by former BBC broadcaster Jackie Bird.

Earlier this year, the firm gained further recognition with five partners being ranked in the Chambers High Net Worth 2026 individual listings. Compounding this success, they recently introduced the Andrew Murray Signature Prize, aimed at law students in Scotland. The prize was awarded to Sharon Mala, an international student at Edinburgh University, who impressed judges with her essay on the integration of Artificial Intelligence in the legal sector. Her work was later published by the Journal of the Law Society of Scotland, highlighting the firm's commitment to fostering legal talent.