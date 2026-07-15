Muckle LLP welcomes back Roland Fairlamb

Multidisciplinary law firm Muckle LLP has joyfully announced the return of legal expert Roland Fairlamb to its esteemed employment team. Having qualified as a solicitor in 2016 and amassed a decade of experience in employment law, Fairlamb has provided invaluable advice to both businesses and individuals on a variety of issues. His expertise spans contentious matters such as tribunal claims as well as non-contentious areas like workplace policies, restructuring, and corporate transactions.

Fairlamb's decision to rejoin Muckle was inspired by the firm's progressive approach and unwavering commitment to purpose-driven work. The employment team, consistently recognised in the top tier by Legal 500, offers an environment where talented solicitors like Fairlamb thrive. He expressed his excitement, saying “I’m thrilled to be rejoining Muckle and feel privileged to be able to reconnect with my former clients and colleagues. With the experience and skills I’ve gained in a specialist employment law environment, I’m hoping to bring a fresh set of eyes to the team.”

As he resumes his role as an associate solicitor, Fairlamb aims to contribute to the ongoing growth and success of the team. He has a particular focus on mentoring junior members, helping to nurture the next generation of legal talent. Fairlamb emphasised, “Employment is a very varied area of law that is fast-changing, especially with the introduction of changes under the Employment Rights Act and I’m really looking forward to advising on a range of matters whilst supporting the growth of the team.”

Previously, Fairlamb joined the employment team at Muckle in 2018 but left to gain further expertise at a specialist employment law firm in 2024. His return reflects the strong appeal of Muckle’s dedication to its people, clients, and the broader community through various charitable initiatives. “Muckle’s focus on giving back to not only charities, but the wider community, in a meaningful way, is something that should make the firm really proud and it’s one of the reasons I was pulled back,” he stated.

Fairlamb is also passionate about advocating for collaboration within the firm and values the opportunity to work alongside numerous teams dedicated to delivering exceptional client service. Partner and head of employment Chris Maddock welcomed Fairlamb back, stating “I'm delighted to welcome Roland back to the team. He brings a wealth of experience, and it’s great that he is building on excellent existing relationships with our clients and the wider team.” He further acknowledged the significance of Muckle’s culture in attracting talent, confirming their continued commitment to both people and community.