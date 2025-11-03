Muckle LLP has made a notable investment in talent by promoting Kathryn Boyd to associate solicitor within their agriculture, estates and rural property team. Kathryn, who has been part of the firm since 2020, returned from maternity leave to step into this new role, which she was awarded while on leave in November of last year. Her promotion was recommended by David Towns, partner and head of the team, underscoring the firm’s dedication to recognising outstanding talent.

In her new position, Kathryn will handle a wide array of complex issues related to landed estate and rural property. She will also be involved in Muckle’s strategic planning as the firm aims to expand into new regional markets and enhance team development initiatives. Kathryn expressed her appreciation for the support she received during her maternity leave, stating “The support throughout my maternity leave and return to work from Muckle has been excellent. Knowing the firm is still investing in you, even when you’ve got a lot going on outside of work, is incredibly encouraging. It means a lot to feel that level of support while becoming a new mum.”

David Towns acknowledged Kathryn's achievement, stating “Kathryn’s promotion is thoroughly deserved and reflects the calibre of work she consistently delivers, as well as the trust and confidence we have in her.” He further emphasised Muckle's commitment to fostering talent, adding “At Muckle, we’re committed to recognising talent and helping our people to develop and shape their careers. Kathryn is a brilliant solicitor and a valued member of the team and I’m excited to see her continue to grow in this new role.”

This promotion comes on the heels of the firm being named ‘Best Place to Work’ at the North East Business Awards for Northumberland & Tyneside for the third consecutive year, highlighting their ongoing focus on flexible working and inclusive career advancement. Additionally, their agriculture, estates and rural property team has achieved recognition, being ranked in Tier 1 by Legal 500.