A leading all-service law firm, MSB Solicitors is enhancing its Social Housing & Regeneration practice with the recent appointment of Kirsty Varley as a Partner. With 18 years of experience as a solicitor, Kirsty is poised to advise registered providers of social housing and local authorities on crucial housing management issues, particularly tenancy enforcement and anti-social behaviour.

Kirsty has developed a strong reputation for providing practical and commercially focused legal advice, establishing long-term relationships with clients in the social housing sector. Her expertise particularly shines in tackling anti-social behaviour matters and supporting organisations in risk management, complex dispute resolution, and facilitating positive community outcomes.

Her addition to the team bolsters MSB’s capability to advise clients on governance, housing management, and other related regulatory issues. Commenting on her new role, Kirsty Varley, Partner at MSB Solicitors, said “I’m excited to be joining MSB at a time of growth for the firm. MSB has a strong reputation in the social housing sector, and I’m looking forward to working with clients and colleagues to deliver impactful legal services that make a real difference.”

Emma Carey, Managing Partner at MSB Solicitors, noted “Kirsty brings strong sector expertise and a practical, solutions-focused approach that will add real value for our clients. Her appointment supports the continued development of our Social Housing & Regeneration team as demand across the sector grows.” This strategic move reflects MSB’s commitment to providing practical legal support that enables positive outcomes for both organisations and the communities they serve.