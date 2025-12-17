Rt Hon Sir Julian Smith KCB CBE MP recently voiced significant concerns regarding the extended timelines for judgments in the UK’s commercial courts during Justice Questions in the House of Commons. On Tuesday, 16 December, he pointed out that the median time to judgment has soared to 786 days in 2024, a figure that starkly contrasts with that of competing jurisdictions like Singapore and the Middle East, where cases are typically resolved within six months.

Smith emphasised that such delays might jeopardise the UK’s reputation as a leading global legal hub and stated, “We must take urgent action to improve our court efficiency and competitiveness.” His remarks highlight the pressing need for reforms to ensure that the UK remains a favourable destination for international business and legal matters.

In response to Smith's concerns, the Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services acknowledged the challenge of lengthy delays and assured that steps are being taken to address the issue. The Minister noted that progress has been made in reducing delays for small money claims and mentioned the recent establishment of the English Law Panel, which is tasked with examining strategies to bolster the UK’s competitive edge in international dispute resolution.