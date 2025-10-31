Mourant, a distinguished law firm-led professional services firm, has strengthened its corporate governance services in Luxembourg with the appointment of Adrian Dobbyn as Head of Luxembourg Corporate Governance. Dobbyn brings over a decade of legal and corporate experience, primarily in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate restructurings, as well as substantial expertise in cross-border transactions.

In his new role as Director within Mourant Governance Services, Adrian will not only lead but also grow the corporate governance offering in Luxembourg. The firm aims to deliver an array of services that encompass the coordination and preparation of board meetings, comprehensive company secretarial support, liaison officer duties among all relevant parties, including auditors, regulatory filings in Luxembourg, the maintenance of registers, and the management of board appointments.

Melina Howard, Managing Director of Mourant Governance Services (Luxembourg) S.à r.l., expressed her enthusiasm about Dobbyn’s appointment, stating “Adrian's appointment is an exciting step in the expansion of our governance services offering here in Luxembourg. His client-focused approach will provide our clients with a top-tier service that combines technical legal knowledge and corporate management expertise with practical insight, and his leadership will be an asset as we continue to broaden our capabilities.”

Aldric Grosjean, Mourant's Luxembourg Managing Partner, also welcomed Dobbyn to the team, noting “We’re delighted to welcome Adrian to the team. His deep legal expertise and strategic insight into corporate governance will be instrumental in enhancing the strength and breath of our Luxembourg offering.”

In response to his new position, Dobbyn remarked, “There’s a clear demand in Luxembourg for corporate governance services delivered with legal standards, and I look forward to offering a service that will deliver real value to our clients.” This pivotal appointment highlights Mourant’s ongoing growth trajectory, further emphasised by Mourant Governance Services (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. receiving its PFS licence from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier in 2024, which will enable the firm to provide an even broader range of corporate and fund administration services in the region.