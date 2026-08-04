Morr & Co appoints new partner

Morr & Co is making strides in its private client practice with the appointment of partner Michael Charalambous. This strategic hire comes as the demand for complex private wealth advice continues to surge, prompting the firm to invest heavily in senior talent. Michael will operate from the Wimbledon office where he will focus on advising high-net-worth individuals and families on intricate matters such as wills, trusts, and succession planning, ensuring that wealth is effectively preserved across generations.

The firm’s commitment to excellence is evident in its recent achievements, notably being ranked Band 2 in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2026. Notably, four partners were individually recognised for their exceptional work in private client services. Michael’s addition is part of a broader expansion strategy that has recently seen Dennis Phillips join as an international private client partner, with a senior associate solicitor expected to join in the autumn.

Catherine Fisher, managing partner at Morr & Co, expressed enthusiasm over the new appointment, saying, "We're delighted to welcome Michael to Morr & Co as we continue to grow the firm and strengthen our private client offering. He is an exceptional lawyer whose technical expertise and commitment to client service make him an excellent fit for both our team and our culture." The firm also celebrated 20 key promotions earlier in the year as it expands its reach across Surrey, Hampshire, and London.

Michael comes to Morr & Co from Knights, bringing substantial experience in estate planning, probate, and inheritance tax mitigation. His impressive credentials include being ranked as Up and Coming in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2026 and a recommended lawyer in the Legal 500 for personal tax, trusts, and probate. As a Trusts and Estates Practitioner (TEP) and a member of the Association of Lifetime Lawyers, he brings a wealth of expertise to the firm.

Adding to the excitement of his new role, Michael remarked, “I'm excited to be joining Morr & Co at such a positive point in the firm's growth. The private client team has built an outstanding reputation, and I'm looking forward to contributing to its continued success." He sees this as a remarkable opportunity to collaborate with talented colleagues across the firm and to provide clients with practical and straightforward advice on vital personal and financial decisions.

Overall, Morr & Co’s private client team, which encompasses a wide array of services from wills and estate administration to inheritance tax planning and support for vulnerable clients, is well-positioned for continued success and expansion in this evolving landscape of private client needs.