Moore Barlow sees increased deal activity

Moore Barlow has recently reported a significant increase in deal-making activities in the technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) sector. This uptick reflects a shift in momentum as businesses seek both growth and consolidation amid rapid technological evolution. The firm's Corporate team has been actively advising on a substantial number of multi-million-pound transactions, supporting buyers, sellers, and management teams across various levels of the market. Such robust activity underscores the sector's considerable opportunities and highlights Moore Barlow’s strategic role in facilitating a wide range of deal structures.

Among notable transactions, Moore Barlow successfully advised on the sale of Tailor Made Technologies, guiding shareholders through a prosperous exit, in addition to the £3.5 million sale of Matrix Business Group Limited to Onecom Limited. These deals underscore the ongoing interest from private equity-backed buyers eager to invest in the UK’s TMT landscape. Moore Barlow has also played a critical role in helping founders realise value and transition ownership seamlessly.

The Corporate team has undertaken a diverse array of transactions, catering to varying sizes and complexities. Their advisory role for Southern Communications Limited on several acquisitions encapsulates this diversity, ranging from significant high-value deals to smaller strategic acquisitions. Such transactions illustrate how consolidation within the sector is being propelled by a steady flow of both large acquisitions and smaller bolt-on deals that permit businesses to scale at their preferred pace.

On the investment front, Moore Barlow has also been instrumental in advising Planetary Impact Ventures, a Danish green venture fund, on multiple UK investments, with a recent highlight being the investment in Growing Good Technology Limited, a SaaS platform catering to subscription-based local food box businesses. These engagements not only showcase the UK’s ongoing ability to attract foreign capital but also exemplify Moore Barlow’s expertise in supporting international institutional investors navigating the UK market.

A standout piece of recent work by the firm involved advising the shareholders of the Pangea group on the sale of four interconnected insurance businesses. This detailed transaction necessitated comprehensive legal support across multiple corporate entities and stakeholders. The deal signifies a major strategic milestone for the Pangea group, paving the way for its integration into Clear Group's expanding insurance broking platform. Importantly, the existing management team will remain in place following completion, ensuring continuity for key clients, insurers, and stakeholders.

Michael Piper, Director at Pangea, expressed gratitude, stating, “We are extremely grateful for the support provided by Isabelle and Jeremy throughout the sale process. From the outset, they worked closely with us to understand our business and objectives, guiding us with clarity, professionally and a genuinely personal approach." Meanwhile, Natasha Jones, Partner at Moore Barlow, noted the dynamic nature of the UK telecoms and IT market, remarking, “The UK’s telecoms and IT market is one of the fastest growing and most rapidly changing sectors – it is an exciting space, offering many opportunities and challenges."

This surge in deal flow occurs on the heels of Moore Barlow announcing record-breaking results for the 2025/2026 financial year, solidifying its status as one of the UK's leading regional law firms. Billings rose to £44.7 million, marking a 13% increase from the previous year's £39.4 million.