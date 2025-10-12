Moore Barlow, one of the UK’s leading law firms, has reaffirmed its dedication to developing early-career legal talent with impressive retention rates for newly qualified solicitors and a robust intake of trainees. This year, the firm successfully retained eight out of nine newly qualified solicitors, while one candidate opted to take a year off for travel before embarking on a legal career.

Max Aitken, Tom Denman, Alice Spink, Antonia Elsom, Joanna Earl, Joey Johnson, Steph Harrison, and Terri Martin have all secured roles across various practice areas, from commercial and corporate to private client services. This diversity highlights the expansive opportunities available within the firm. Additionally, Charlotte Thompson’s qualification through the CILEx route exemplifies Moore Barlow’s commitment to accessible and inclusive pathways into the legal profession.

In this recruitment cycle, the firm extended twelve training contract offers, with 75% going to female candidates; eleven offers were accepted. The new trainees, including Elizabeth Brooke, Mea Adis, Grace Woodman, Kali Phelan, Issey Charlesworth, Chuk Chukwu-Etu, James McNulty, Lauren Browne, Louise Burwood, and Beatrice Watts, demonstrate the firm’s growing appeal to bright legal talent and its strong recruitment pipeline.

The impressive retention rate within the early careers programme is indicative of Moore Barlow’s commitment to accessibility and social mobility. Through its partnership with Inspire Law Global, the firm is broadening its candidate pool to ensure that selection processes are fair and meritocratic. Its engagement with local universities such as Bournemouth, Solent, Southampton, Portsmouth, and Surrey further supports this mission.

Moore Barlow is dedicated to expanding initiatives that enhance access to the legal profession. Last year, the firm launched Moore Insights, a two-day masterclass aimed at assisting A-Level and first-year undergraduate students with their applications for trainee contracts. Once trainees and newly qualified solicitors join the firm, they receive structured mentoring, dedicated guidance, and tailored development programmes to ensure their success.

Debbie Moors, the Early Careers Manager at Moore Barlow, plays a crucial role in providing this support. A former lawyer with 15 years of experience in commercial property, Debbie understands the challenges faced during training years. She notes that “I know from experience how tough the training years can be, and I’ve shaped my role around ensuring people have the support they need to succeed from application right through to qualification. Retaining eight of nine NQs this year is proof that our approach works. We want legal careers at Moore Barlow to be open to everyone with the ability and drive to succeed, and we’re excited to see this year’s cohort begin the next stage of their careers with us.”

Moore Barlow is widely recognised for its supportive culture that balances high-quality legal expertise with a human-first approach. With offices across the South and in London, the firm provides early-career lawyers the opportunity to thrive in a collaborative environment while taking on meaningful responsibilities right from day one.