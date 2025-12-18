Moore Barlow, one of the UK’s leading law firms, has announced the strengthening of its Private Wealth Disputes (PWD) team with the addition of three new solicitors. This move reinforces the firm's commitment to this expanding practice area and its reputation for nurturing legal talent, positioning the team as one of the largest outside London.

The firm has welcomed newly qualified solicitors Joanna Earl and Thomas Denman, both of whom completed their training contracts at Moore Barlow and have chosen to continue their careers there. Joining them is Lauren Johnson, who brings over six years of experience from Blandy & Blandy LLP.

Joanna, who qualified in September, expressed her enthusiasm for joining the firm, drawn to its “supportive culture and focus on trainee development and career progression.” She also highlighted the firm’s high proportion of female partners as a significant factor in her decision to join. Throughout her career, she has been active in the legal community, serving as Vice President of the Surrey Junior Lawyer Division and as the Southwest London regional contact for LegalRunner.

Thomas, who also joined as a trainee solicitor, was attracted to Moore Barlow due to its “diverse practice areas, quality work, and commitment to work-life balance.” He qualified via the SQE route and decided to stay with the firm because of its supportive workplace environment and dedication to career growth. Having studied Geography and completed a Law conversion master's degree, he brings a unique perspective to the team.

Lauren adds depth to the team with her considerable experience, having worked on a variety of cases, including private wealth disputes and property litigation across the County Courts and High Court. At Moore Barlow, she will specialise in private wealth disputes, handling Inheritance Act claims, capacity-related claims, and contested estate claims.

Scott Taylor, Head of Private Wealth Disputes at Moore Barlow, commented on the importance of these new appointments, stating, “We're delighted to welcome Joanna, Thomas and Lauren to the team. Retaining both Joanna and Thomas after their training contracts speaks volumes about the quality of talent we're developing and the supportive environment we've built.” He further noted Lauren's “excellent experience and a strong track record in contentious trust and estate work.”

These recent appointments reflect Moore Barlow's ongoing investment in junior talent and ambition to grow the PWD team. As families evolve their wealth structures and succession planning becomes more complicated, the firm aims to provide a skilled and empathetic service tailored to the needs of their clients. Moore Barlow’s Private Wealth Disputes team offers comprehensive advice on contentious matters related to wills, trusts, estates, and inheritance while maintaining a sensitive, client-centric approach during challenging family circumstances.