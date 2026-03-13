The Legal Services Board (LSB) serves as the independent oversight regulator for legal services in England and Wales. Responsible for regulating eight bodies that manage the everyday conduct of legal services, the LSB also oversees the Office for Legal Complaints, which administers the Legal Ombudsman scheme, and the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal. Established under the Legal Services Act 2007, the LSB operates independently from both the legal profession and the government.

Following a comprehensive assessment process aligned with the Governance Code on Public Appointments, Monisha Shah has been identified as the preferred candidate for the role of Chair. Minister Sackman confirmed the nomination and emphasised the importance of the position. Shah's appointment is contingent upon a pre-appointment hearing by the Justice Select Committee, a step considered vital for scrutiny regarding significant public appointments.

Pre-appointment hearings are conducted in public and allow the Select Committee to gather evidence before a candidate is formally appointed. The views provided by the Committee play a crucial role in guiding Ministers' decisions about whether to proceed with the appointment process, ensuring transparency and accountability.

In terms of qualifications, Monisha Shah brings substantial experience in leadership and organisational governance. She is currently the chair of Publishers’ Licensing Services and co-chair of the Copyright Licensing Agency, in addition to chairing the Kings Counsel Selection Panel and serving as a council member for the Advertising Standards Authority. Shah has also been a trustee for various prestigious organisations, including the Royal Collection Trust and the Art Fund. Her extensive background encompasses previous roles at the Office of Students and Ofcom, and she has held significant responsibilities with the Committee on Standards in Public Life and as chair of Rose Bruford College. Her final executive position was with BBC Worldwide, now known as BBC Studios, highlighting her deep-rooted involvement in public service and governance.