The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Monisha Shah as Chair of the Legal Services Board for four years from 1 April 2026. This decision came after the Justice Select Committee conducted a pre-appointment scrutiny hearing on 25 March, culminating in the publication of the Committee's report on 27 March. The Legal Services Board (LSB) serves as the oversight regulator for legal services in England and Wales, overseeing eight regulatory bodies that manage the frontline regulation of these services. In addition, it is responsible for the Office for Legal Complaints, which administers the Legal Ombudsman scheme, and the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal.

The LSB operates independently of both the legal profession and the government, adhering to a statutory framework established by the Legal Services Act 2007. Monisha Shah brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served as chair and non-executive director in various organisations. Currently, she chairs Publishers’ Licensing Services and co-chairs the Copyright Licensing Agency. She also chairs the Kings Counsel Selection Panel and holds a position as a council member of the Advertising Standards Authority. Moreover, Ms Shah serves as a trustee of the Royal Collection Trust and Art Fund, and she chairs the trustees of Caterham School. Her previous roles include non-executive positions at the Office of Students, the Ofcom Content Board, and the Arts and Humanities Research Council, along with a tenure on the Committee on Standards in Public Life.

According to the Legal Services Act 2007, the Lord Chancellor makes appointments to the LSB after consulting the Lady Chief Justice. These appointments are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, ensuring that recruitment processes align with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.