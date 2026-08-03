Mitchells Roberton appoints new tax director

Leading independent Glasgow law firm Mitchells Roberton has bolstered its private client services with the announcement of Derek Hanlan’s appointment as Tax Director. With over 25 years of experience, Derek has a proven track record of advising high-net-worth individuals, families, and entrepreneurial clients on intricate tax matters. He joins the firm, which has its roots in Glasgow since the 1740s, bringing not only expertise but also a wealth of knowledge gained from his positions at Big 4 accounting firms and Craig Corporate as Director of Taxation.

A law graduate from the University of Glasgow and a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT), Derek also contributes to tax policy and guidance through his work on its Scottish Technical Sub-Committee. Ronald Inglis, Chairman of Mitchells Roberton, expressed enthusiasm about Derek’s appointment, stating that “Derek’s appointment is a significant step forward for the firm. We have been looking to secure the right individual with the right skillset to lead and grow our tax capability for some time, and Derek is an excellent fit.” This sentiment reflects the firm’s vision for expanding its offerings amid anticipated changes in the tax landscape.

In his new role, Derek will concentrate on leading the firm’s tax services and expanding the range of services in response to increasing client demand. He will collaborate closely with the established private client team to advise on matters such as inheritance tax, capital gains tax, and income tax, along with planning considerations related to second homes and pensions. He noted, “I am delighted to be joining Mitchells Roberton at such an exciting time in its development. The firm has a strong reputation in private client work and a loyal client base, and I look forward to helping build on that.”

Derek has indicated that he is prepared to navigate the growing complexities of the tax environment. He stated, “There is increasing complexity in the tax landscape, particularly around inheritance tax, capital gains and long-term wealth planning. My focus will be on delivering clear, practical advice to clients while growing the firm’s tax services in a strategic and sustainable way.” His vision includes developing the team further to meet the expanding needs of their clientele in years to come.

Mitchells Roberton has established itself as one of the largest independent law firms in the west of Scotland, renowned for its private client services developed over generations of client relationships. With the addition of Derek Hanlan, the firm aims to enhance its capabilities and continue its legacy of exceptional service to its clients.