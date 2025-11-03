Mishcon de Reya is strengthening its Employment department with the addition of Liron Cohen as a partner, who specialises in employee incentives and remuneration. Joining from Deloitte, Liron has worked with a diverse range of clients, including corporates, listed entities, private equity-backed companies, and founder-led businesses. She brings over 15 years of experience in share schemes and incentives, having previously held significant roles at Deloitte, Norton Rose Fulbright, and Linklaters.

Daniel Naftalin, who is the Partner and Chair of the Employment department at Mishcon de Reya, expressed his enthusiasm for Liron's arrival, stating “We are delighted that Liron has joined us as a Partner. She is well-positioned to build on the strong foundations we have in the team, working alongside Liz Hunter to drive strategic growth in our Incentives offering.” Liron Cohen herself remarked, “I am delighted to join Mishcon de Reya as a Partner in their top-tier Employment team. Clients increasingly demand a proactive and strategic approach to share-based incentives, combining tax efficiency, simplicity, and alignment with broader business objectives.”

Her practice aligns closely with the firm's focus on private capital, entrepreneurship, and technology-driven clients, reinforcing Mishcon de Reya's commitment to providing comprehensive support. Liron is eager to collaborate with the Employment team and integrate with the firm's corporate, tax, and venture capital teams, aiming to deliver high-quality, integrated advice that aligns clients' equity strategies with their growth and retention goals.