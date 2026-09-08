Mishcon de Reya strengthens private wealth disputes

Mishcon de Reya has recently announced the appointment of Elliott Phillips to its Private Wealth Disputes practice in London, scheduled to take effect next week. Elliott is widely recognised as a leading disputes lawyer, specialising in complex, cross-border contentious trusts, estates, and private wealth matters. With over 20 years of experience, he has provided invaluable advice to high-net-worth individuals, beneficiaries, trustees, and other stakeholders involved in private wealth disputes.

Prior to joining Mishcon de Reya, he was a partner at Signature Litigation. There, he founded its Gibraltar office and successfully built a team focused on handling intricate international disputes. His extensive court experience includes appearances before the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, and he frequently collaborates with renowned law firms and counsel across multiple jurisdictions. As an acknowledgment of his expertise, Elliott has been recognised by both Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500 while also being featured in Legal Week’s Private Client Global Elite, a prestigious listing of leading lawyers catering to ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Mishcon de Reya’s Private Wealth Disputes team is part of Mishcon Private and advises trust companies, family offices, and private individuals in both domestic and international disputes. This team has been ranked in the top tier by Chambers High Net Worth and The Legal 500. Elliott’s appointment is set to enhance the firm’s already robust Private Wealth Disputes team, augmenting its capacity to assist individuals, families, and family offices with complex and sensitive disputes. This move also aligns with Mishcon de Reya's strategic focus on Private Wealth and Private Capital, highlighting the firm’s commitment to enhancing its disputes capabilities and international business development.

Elliott Phillips shared his enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating, “Mishcon de Reya has an outstanding reputation for advising individuals, families and family offices on their most complex and sensitive matters. I am delighted to be joining an established, top-tier team that combines deep private wealth expertise with a market-leading disputes practice. As wealth, assets and family interests become increasingly international, clients need advisers who can navigate complex structures, multiple jurisdictions and challenging personal dynamics with sound judgement and determination. I look forward to working across Mishcon Private and with colleagues internationally to help clients protect what matters most to them and to strengthen further the firm’s cross-border private wealth disputes offering.”

Peter Steen, Head of Private Wealth Disputes at Mishcon de Reya, expressed his delight in Elliott’s appointment, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Elliott to the firm. He is an accomplished disputes lawyer with extensive experience of handling complex and sensitive private wealth matters across jurisdictions.” He further added, “We already have an exceptionally strong Private Wealth Disputes team, with an established reputation for acting in significant domestic and international disputes. Elliott’s combination of technical expertise, strategic judgment and understanding of the dynamics that underpin private wealth disputes will be a real asset to our clients. His appointment adds further depth to the team and supports our ambition to build on Mishcon Private’s distinctive offering and further develop our international contentious trusts and estates capability.”