The firm’s London office now benefits from Felicity's extensive experience in the hotels and hospitality sector, previously honed at Watson Farley & Williams. Felicity is highly regarded for advising clients whose operations are focused on assets where property plays a crucial role. Her impressive background includes supporting hotel owners, operators, and investors with acquisitions, disposals, and portfolio transactions throughout the UK and continental Europe. She also brings valuable insights into management and operating agreements, franchise structures, and sale and leaseback arrangements, as well as navigating the complexities of cross-border deals in various markets including the UK and the Middle East.

In addition to her transactional work, Felicity’s expertise extends to assisting clients with joint ventures, strategic alliances, and dispute resolution. She collaborates with management teams and lenders on development projects, providing guidance on structuring, fundraising, and security matters. Her distinguished skills and knowledge have earned her recognition among industry peers and leading legal directories, solidifying her reputation as an expert in the field.

Felicity’s appointment aligns with Mishcon de Reya's strategic focus on expanding its real estate offering, a central component of the firm’s Vision MV2030 strategy. As the firm continues to broaden its international footprint and adapt to emerging trends, Felicity’s expertise in the hospitality sector will prove essential for clients seeking to navigate the evolving market landscape.

Stephen Hughes, Partner and Chair of Real Estate at Mishcon de Reya, remarked, “We are delighted to welcome Felicity to Mishcon de Reya at a pivotal moment for our firm. Real Estate is one of three key strategic sectors in our Vision MV2030, and Felicity’s expertise in hotels and hospitality will further enhance what is already one of London’s leading real estate practices. Her arrival strengthens our sophisticated, multi-disciplined team, which includes a market-leading disputes practice serving a wide range of institutions and individuals. Felicity’s experience will help us continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients as we build on our reputation for bold, creative, and commercially focused advice.”

Felicity echoed this sentiment, stating, “The real estate sector is navigating some significant change on a global scale, with evolving government policy and shifting market expectations. I am excited to be joining Mishcon de Reya, a firm with both the experience and commitment to working with clients to provide industry relevant, innovative advice and finding solutions suited to the current climate across a number of jurisdictions and the full range of operating assets. In the hotels and hospitality sector, this means helping clients find a balance (whether with brands, funders or owners) that addresses risk and expectation as well as enabling them to adapt to new regulations, embrace technology/new systems and find imaginative ways to diversify revenue. It will be a pleasure to work with the depth and breadth across Mishcon de Reya to assist clients to stay agile and resilient as the industry continues to evolve.”