Mishcon de Reya boosts international team

International law firm Mishcon de Reya has made significant changes to its leadership team to better position itself for global expansion. Partner Charlie Sosna has been appointed as the firm’s Head of International while Kevin Gold assumes the role of International Strategy Adviser, focusing on both the UAE and MDR Mayfair, the firm’s multi-family office business. Charlie, who has expertise in international tax, trusts, asset protection structuring, and lifetime planning, replaces Kevin in an effort to enhance international client services. Meanwhile, Kevin Gold, a long-time fixture at the firm since 1995, transitions to a Consultant role after serving as Managing Partner from 1997 to 2020 and as Executive Chair until 2025.

Kevin has been instrumental in the firm’s growth, having overseen a ten-fold revenue increase and initiated the launch of notable projects such as MDR Lab, the UK's first legal tech accelerator. He has also been responsible for guiding Mishcon de Reya’s strategic growth in international markets and for launching and overseeing the firm’s ancillary businesses, including the acquisition of flexible legal resourcing business Flex Legal. In his new position, Kevin emphasizes that his experience and extensive networks will add considerable value to the firm’s international ambitions while supporting Charlie.

Daniel Naftalin, Mishcon de Reya's Managing Partner, reflects on the importance of these appointments: "Kevin’s international experience, networks and proven business-building ability are enormously valuable to us. He will be supporting Charlie Sosna, who I am delighted has been appointed as Head of International. Charlie has a great deal of expertise in serving clients with international interests and he has huge talent, enthusiasm and drive. Together I am confident they will drive momentum and help us achieve our international Vision 2030 goals." He further praises Kevin's transformative contributions, stating, "It is difficult to overstate Kevin's contribution to the firm. He has been one of the leading visionaries behind the modern Mishcon and played a defining role in shaping our distinctive reputation: bold, entrepreneurial and unafraid to do things differently."

Daniel comments on the firm’s trajectory under Kevin’s guidance: "Under his leadership, we entered new areas of law and built an increasingly international business. And I am grateful that he will continue to bring his vision and energy to our ambitions in the UAE and MDR Mayfair, and the wider firm as International Strategy Adviser." These strategic appointments signal Mishcon de Reya's commitment to expanding its global reach while enhancing its service offerings to clients with international interests.