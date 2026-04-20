Mishcon de Reya has announced the election of Victoria Pigott as Chair of the Private department. Victoria, who has been with the firm for 20 years and became a partner in 2015, brings a wealth of experience in commercial litigation. Her expertise includes handling complex commercial matters, family business disputes, director and shareholder disputes, partnership issues, general contractual matters, and fraud cases. Victoria has a strong background in issuing and defending freezing injunctions and asset protection, serving a diverse clientele that includes high net worth individuals, corporations, globally significant families, and family offices.

Before her appointment as Department Chair, Victoria held several prominent roles, including sitting on the Board of Mishcon Private and leading three practice areas: Private Commercial Litigation, Reputation Protection, and Art Law. In expressing his support for Victoria’s new role, James Libson, Managing Partner of Mishcon de Reya, said "I am so pleased that Victoria has been elected as Chair of our Private department. Victoria has a unique blend of legal excellence combined with empathy and sensitivity and her leadership of the Private Commercial Litigation team has helped the department to flourish." He also highlighted that the Private department is well-positioned for future success under her leadership.

Victoria echoed these sentiments, stating "I am looking forward to leading the department and am very grateful to my predecessor Nick Davis for his exceptional leadership over the past six years and his key role in making the department the success it is today." She outlined her priorities, focusing on maintaining the values and passion that are integral to Mishcon de Reya. "Our clients’ lives are complex. We help them deal with the dynamics and politics of family life, family businesses, personal relationships, reputations, property and homes, personal assets and legacy," she added. Victoria remains committed to providing outstanding service: "If it keeps our clients awake at night, it matters to us."

As she leads the department forward, Victoria expressed her dedication to supporting clients globally, reinforced by collaboration with international offices in the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the UAE. "I look forward to leading the department into its next chapter with a clear commitment to our values, excellence and dedication to our clients’ needs," she concluded.