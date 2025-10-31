Mishcon de Reya’s recent advisory role for DC01UK in the sale of their South Mimms site to Equinix has highlighted a significant advancement in the UK’s data centre landscape. The sale involves an 85-acre facility with an impressive projected investment value of around £3.9 billion, which is set to bolster the country's position in the digital infrastructure sector.

James Craig, Director of DC01UK, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, stating “It’s been a pleasure working with the team at Mishcon de Reya across multiple disciplines on this transaction, which marks an important milestone for the UK’s digital infrastructure sector. The deal reflects the scale of investment and ambition driving the country’s position as a global leader in technology and innovation. The Mishcon team delivered an outstanding service. They managed a complex transaction with exceptional skill and unwavering dedication.”

The deal is not only notable for its financial scale but also for its alignment with the UK Government's aspirations for the country to emerge as a leader in artificial intelligence, technology, and data capabilities. Anju Suneja, a Commercial Real Estate Partner at Mishcon de Reya, shared her enthusiasm about the deal, saying “We are delighted to have advised DC01UK on the sale of their South Mimms site to Equinix, a deal that lays the foundation for one of Europe's largest and most advanced data centres.”

The seamless execution of this complex transaction was made possible by a dedicated multi-disciplinary team from Mishcon de Reya, which included experts from Real Estate, Corporate, Innovation, Tax, Planning, Construction, Private, and Property Litigation. The highly skilled team comprised various professionals including Giovanni Castronovo, Oliver Neasham, Johnny Kelly, Claire Hartley, Daniel Goldsborough, Liam Closey, Jonathan Legg, Nicholle Kingsley, Daniel Farrand, Phoebe McLarty, Helena Du, Olivia Fulton, Andrew Williamson, Louise Moore, and Chhavie Kapoor.

With over 140 fee earners and 46 partners, Mishcon de Reya’s Real Estate department stands as one of London’s most diverse and extensive property teams. The department’s proficiency in handling various aspects of real estate, from investment and planning to construction and litigation, underscores the firm’s commitment to delivering comprehensive services that align with its long-term Vision 2030 strategy.