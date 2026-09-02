Mishcon de Reya achieves impressive trainee retention

Seventeen of these trainees will qualify as solicitors and start their positions as Associates in September 2026, while Amani Alom and Karolina Tomaite, who are progressing through the six-year Solicitor Apprenticeship programme, will begin their roles in February 2027. The new Associates will join various departments including Corporate, Dispute Resolution, Employment, Innovation, Private, and Real Estate.

Daniel Lipman, Partner and Training Principal at Mishcon de Reya, stated that the firm is glad to retain such a high number of trainees "Our junior lawyers are the future of the firm, and I am delighted that 19 members of this year’s cohort have chosen to continue their careers with us, resulting in a retention rate of 86%. They have embraced every opportunity to learn and develop while making a valuable contribution to their teams and our clients." He also remarked on the achievement of the apprenticeships, saying, "It is particularly rewarding that this group includes two colleagues who are progressing through our Solicitor Apprenticeship programme, which provides an alternative route into the profession while combining academic study with extensive practical experience. We are very proud of all 19 and look forward to seeing their careers flourish at Mishcon."

The successful trainees have been allocated to various legal sectors within the firm, reflecting Mishcon de Reya's wide-ranging services and specialisations. With a strong culture of development and opportunity, the firm demonstrates a commitment to nurturing talent and ensuring that the next generation of lawyers is well-equipped for the challenges ahead.