Ministers unite to tackle youth crime

In a significant step towards combating youth crime, Youth Justice Minister Jake Richards convened a roundtable in Manchester on 17 September, bringing together local leaders and experts across various sectors, including policing, education, and children's services. The discussion centred on how to enhance collaboration among services to identify at-risk children earlier and prevent them from becoming involved in criminal activities. The roundtable also highlighted the importance of giving local and regional leaders the autonomy to tailor solutions that suit their communities' needs effectively.

The roundtable featured the prominent presence of Children and Families Minister Josh MacAlister and Policing and Crime Minister Sarah Jones, who emphasised the necessity of early intervention. Richards stated that "if we are serious about cutting crime, we need to identify those at risk earlier and intervene before they become trapped in a cycle of offending." This initiative is part of the Government's broader strategy to "rewire the state," shifting power and accountability from central government to local authorities.

A key appointment in supporting these ambitions is that of Kate Green as Expert Adviser on Youth Justice Devolution in England, who will provide independent insights on how local leadership can enhance youth justice services. Green expressed her commitment by saying, "young people deserve the opportunity to fulfil their potential and that means intervening early." Her role will focus on joining up services, pooling resources, and ensuring effective support for children in need, aiming for tangible improvements in youth outcomes across the country.

During the roundtable, Ministers visited SHiFT in Manchester, where they met practitioners who are working closely with high-risk children. These interactions underscored the effectiveness of multidisciplinary support models in steering vulnerable young people away from crime. MacAlister underscored the importance of community support, stating, "every young person deserves to grow up supported by the adults around them." Similarly, Jones noted the transformative power of youth services, highlighting how these services "can genuinely turn lives round steering people away from crime and giving them hope for the future."

This initiative aligns with the Government's ongoing efforts to reduce youth crime through various preventive measures, including the establishment of 42 new Young Futures Hubs aimed at providing mentoring and support in communities affected by violence. As these plans develop, the Government aims to create a more integrated and responsive system to address youth crime's root causes effectively, ensuring that young individuals can thrive and avoid paths to offending.