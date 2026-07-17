Mincoffs expands teams to enhance services

Mincoffs Solicitors, a prominent law firm based in Newcastle, is bolstering its corporate and employment departments with the appointment of two solicitors, Danial Shafe and Sarah Johnston. Danial, who possesses a master’s degree in banking and finance, joins the corporate team after gaining significant experience at a legal consultancy that managed contracts for banks and hedge funds. He expressed enthusiasm about his new role at Mincoffs, stating, "I am delighted to have joined the corporate team at Mincoffs. The firm has an impressive presence in the North East and renowned expertise in the corporate sector that goes beyond the region, and I am incredibly excited to be a part of it. I look forward to continuing to develop my skills within the team and learning from some of the best in the business."

Sarah, originally from East Sussex, has received extensive training at a transatlantic firm in Newcastle, where she tackled various complex legal issues. At Mincoffs, she will work alongside partner Nick Smith and associate solicitor Laura Liddle in the employment team. Sarah shared her excitement, saying, “I am incredibly pleased to have joined the employment team at Mincoffs. The firm holds a strong reputation across the North East and I am looking forward to being a part of that established presence. Since joining everyone has been extremely welcoming and integrating into the firm has been a smooth process. With the recent shake up to UK employment law, it is a great time to be joining the department. I am keen to get stuck in, develop my skills and support the team's ongoing growth.”

These appointments follow a series of new hires over the past year, demonstrating Mincoffs’ commitment to expanding their capabilities across various legal disciplines. Senior partner Paul Hughes stated, “We are delighted to grow the team at Mincoffs and welcome Danial and Sarah to the firm. While early on in their legal careers, both Danial and Sarah have gained valuable experience and insight which will provide a strong foundation as they move into the corporate and employment teams at Mincoffs. I have no doubt they will be an asset to their departments and we wish both of them every success in their new roles.”

With over 75 years of experience, Mincoffs Solicitors continues to provide expert legal services throughout the North East, covering areas like corporate and commercial services, real estate, dispute resolution, employment law, and family law.