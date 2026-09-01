Millions invested in future legal talent

The UK Government is set to launch a transformative initiative aimed at cultivating the next generation of criminal barristers with an investment of £1.5 million annually, starting from Tuesday 01 September. This ambitious plan will create up to 100 additional pupillages each year, enhancing practical training opportunities for young legal talent and promoting a more equitable path into the profession. The initiative aims to ensure faster and fairer justice for victims while simultaneously reinforcing the Criminal Bar by attracting capable advocates from diverse backgrounds.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services Sarah Sackman KC MP expressed her enthusiasm, stating "I’ll never forget the day I was called to the Bar. It was a privilege to enter a profession that can help individuals in times of crisis and support the delivery of justice in this country." She underscored the importance of making such opportunities available to talented individuals from across the nation, asserting that “This major initiative will help train the next generation of criminal barristers who are essential to upholding the rule of law and delivering swifter justice for victims.”

The legal sector is a significant contributor to the UK economy, generating over £42 billion annually, and ensuring it is bolstered by essential talent is critical for sustained growth. This new funding initiative builds upon the previously successful Council of the Inns of Court pupillage match-funding programme, allowing for the expansion of training opportunities that might not have otherwise existed. It is also aligned with the Government’s efforts to improve youth employment prospects through The Job Guarantee and comprehensive reforms to the apprenticeship system.

Riel Karmy-Jones KC, Chair of the Criminal Bar Association, issued a statement underlining the initiative's importance, saying “This is a very positive step forward. The criminal justice System needs a vibrant, diverse, and independent Criminal Bar to strengthen public cohesion." He also highlighted that pupil barristers receive invaluable training from unpaid professionals who commit their time to mentoring and education, noting that “This additional funding from the Government will support that work and also the Bar’s initiatives to ensure that we recruit from the widest possible pool of candidates.”

Bar Council Chair Kirsty Brimelow KC welcomed the initiative as a vital step in securing the future of criminal barristers, reiterating that it arose from collaborative efforts among key entities such as the Ministry of Justice and the Criminal Bar Association. She remarked that “The funding of additional criminal pupillages is a necessary step towards fortifying the long-term pipeline of junior criminal barristers.” This initiative aims to end the delays faced by victims stemming from the shortage of barristers, thus enhancing the overall efficiency of the criminal justice system.

Future chambers that receive this funding will be encouraged to adopt equal opportunity practices in their recruitment processes to ensure broader representation within the profession. This comprehensive approach signifies the Government's dedication to rebuilding the criminal justice system and addressing the existing backlog in the Crown Court, ultimately facilitating quicker access to justice for all.