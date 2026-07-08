Michael Jones moves to Sackers firm

Sacker & Partners LLP, renowned as the UK’s leading specialist pensions law firm, has announced the appointment of Michael Jones as a partner, transitioning from Eversheds Sutherland. David Saunders, senior partner at Sackers, expressed that “Michael is an outstanding DC lawyer with extensive experience advising own-trust schemes, master trusts, and providers.” His addition strengthens the firm's established reputation in pensions and retirement savings, reinforcing its position as the premier firm for defined contribution (DC) work, while also supporting ambitions for growth in the collective defined contribution (CDC) and superfunds sectors.

Michael Jones himself commented on the move, stating, “Sackers is the clear market leader in DC, which made them the obvious home for me. I am hugely excited to be joining a firm that has demonstrated such a strong and long-term commitment to this market, and I am very much looking forward to working with the team to help clients navigate an increasingly complex DC landscape.”

Jacqui Reid, Head of DC at Sackers, emphasised the timeliness of Jones's arrival, saying, “Michael is joining us at an important time for the DC market and those running DC arrangements. His experience, combined with the breadth and depth of our client base, further reinforces Sackers’ position as a DC powerhouse and puts us in a fabulous position to support clients through the significant regulatory and market challenges that lie ahead.”

Michael Jones has an impressive career background, having trained and qualified at Linklaters before moving to Pinsent Masons. He became a partner at Eversheds Sutherland in 2021 and is recognised as a next-generation partner in Legal 500, renowned in the market for his commentary and speaking engagements on DC issues. His expertise is expected to further elevate Sackers’ already strong standing in the pensions sector.