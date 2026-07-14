Mfg solicitors strengthens team with new partner

Midlands law firm mfg Solicitors has announced the appointment of Sarah Bradford as a new partner, further enhancing its Real Estate team. Sarah will be based at the firm’s Brierley Hill office, leading its Real Estate offering in the Black Country. She will collaborate with partners Ben Rothery, Employment partner Tim Lang, and Corporate partner Philip Chapman to provide legal expertise to the local business community.

With over 22 years of experience in commercial property transactions, Sarah joins mfg from Higgs LLP. Her extensive background includes working with businesses, pension funds, and lenders on a diverse range of complex property transactions. Ben Rothery, partner and head of the Real Estate department, expressed enthusiasm for Sarah’s addition, stating “Our Real Estate team is one of the fastest growing in the region and Sarah’s appointment further strengthens our offering." He further praised her “first-class reputation across the Midlands,” particularly in the Black Country, where she has been instrumental in negotiating hundreds of commercial property deals over the years.

Sarah is excited about her new role, mentioning: “You cannot fail to notice mfg’s regional presence, reputation and forward-thinking approach, alongside the investment they make in their specialist teams. Those were key reasons which influenced my decision to join." She views the opportunity to lead the Real Estate team as "fantastic" and looks forward to collaborating with colleagues across mfg’s offices in Worcestershire, Shropshire, and Birmingham.

In addition to her legal career, Sarah also serves as an Enterprise Advisor to King Edward VI College in Stourbridge. In this capacity, she works with the careers team to support the career paths of over 2,300 students, demonstrating her commitment to nurturing future talent in the region. Sarah's appointment at mfg Solicitors signals a strong commitment to expanding the firm's presence and capabilities in the real estate sector within the Black Country.