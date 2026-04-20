Markel Law, which is an independent SRA authorised and regulated legal services business and part of the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc., has announced an extensive recruitment initiative aimed at doubling its business size over the next five years. The firm intends to add 18 new lawyers to its current team of 63, thereby broadening its sector expertise and enhancing its presence in critical UK legal markets, particularly in Manchester.

This planned expansion aligns with a broader UK strategy backed by Markel, which has recently been honoured as the UK’s Commercial Lines Insurer of the Year and Specialist Insurer of the Year. With a client base exceeding one million in the UK, Markel serves as a robust platform enabling the law firm's sustained growth.

Markel Law has established a reputation for its proficiency in various areas such as commercial, civil, personal injury, professional indemnity, employment, and regulatory law, often tackling complex, high-value claims and disputes. The firm’s approach is characterized by its emphasis on commerciality and client outcomes, moving away from traditional billing models.

Charlotte Rees-John, Managing Partner at Markel Law, expressed her enthusiasm saying, “This is not just growth in numbers, it’s growth in ambition, sectors and capability. We’re creating opportunities for lawyers who want to shape their environment, not just work within it.”

New recruits will enjoy a wealth of benefits, including access to a strong pipeline of insurer-referred and complex national work, a collaborative, people-first culture, investment in technology, and opportunities for learning and development. They will also have the autonomy to build and influence their practice within the firm.

With impressive performance on the Legal 500 and excellent Net Promoter Scores, Markel Law positions itself as a competitive alternative to traditional private practice. As the firm embarks on its ambitious expansion plan, it invites driven lawyers across the Manchester legal market to be part of its exciting journey ahead.