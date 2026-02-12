In a significant move for Berwins Solicitors, the firm has welcomed Mark Jones, a renowned private client specialist, to its expanding Life team. Mark brings with him a wealth of experience, having served as a partner and head of department at several firms within the Harrogate district. His reputation as a leading figure in the local legal community positions him as an asset to Berwins as it continues to make strides in the private client sector.

In his reflections on joining the firm, Mark said “Berwins has a reputation as one of the leading practices in our area and, with a focus on delivering outstanding results with high levels of care, has an outlook which matches my own.” He expressed his excitement by adding “I’m thrilled to have joined the firm at such an exciting time. I’ve watched the firm grow and develop over much of its 40-year history so, as we prepare to mark that milestone and look to the future, it’s exciting to be able to contribute to the next chapter of the Berwins story.”

Mark’s expertise encompasses all areas of private client law, such as inheritance tax planning, trusts, and estate administration, making him a comprehensive resource for clients in need of guidance in these complex matters.

The recruitment of Mark Jones forms part of Berwins' strategy for ongoing expansion, as noted by Derek Hellawell, the head of the Life team. He explained “We know that, as Berwins looks to use investment to unlock a new phase of growth, one of the most important considerations is attracting the right people. Mark more than fulfils that criteria and his combination of deep expertise, strong professional connections and his insightful nature are already highlighting the value he brings.”

Furthermore, Derek indicated that Mark's appointment as a senior consultant is just one of several planned additions to the team in the coming months aimed at increasing both resilience and expertise. He emphasised the importance of these developments, stating “Combined with developments in technology and process, this will mean that the Life team is in a strong position to proactively support the needs of clients and contacts alike.”

As Berwins prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the firm is poised for a prosperous future, bolstered by Mark Jones’ reputation and experience in private client law.