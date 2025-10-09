Succeeding Michael Mather-Lees KC, who concluded a three-year tenure, Maria's appointment marks a significant milestone not only for her but for the entire organisation. As the first female silk and home-grown silk in the chambers' history, Maria brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Appointed as King’s Counsel in 2023, she has built a formidable career prosecuting and defending high-stakes criminal cases, including murder, major sexual offences, large-scale fraud, multi-handed drug conspiracies, and international importations.

Maria’s unique dual role provides her with a tactical perspective that is remarkable in the legal field, and she is known for her meticulous preparation, specialist expertise, and fearless advocacy. In addition to her practice at the bar, Maria serves as a Recorder in the Crown Court and as a Deputy District Judge in the Magistrates’ Court. Her contributions have not gone unnoticed, as she is frequently recognised by The Legal 500 and offers commentary in the national press on various matters pertaining to criminal law.

Expressing her sentiments on this new chapter, Maria Karaiskos KC shared "This is a significant milestone in my career and a role that I am both honoured and humbled to take on. I have had the privilege of being part of Chambers since 2018, working alongside some of the most talented, principled, and hard-working barristers in the profession. To now be entrusted with leading this exceptional set is both a personal and professional responsibility I take very seriously. Church Court Chambers has long been known for its excellence in advocacy, commitment to justice, collaborative culture, and its emphasis on kindness and wellbeing. As Head of Chambers, my aim is to build on that foundation - to support and champion our members, foster the next generation of talent, and ensure that we continue to deliver outstanding service to our clients and instructing solicitors. I look forward to this new chapter and to working together with everyone in Chambers - barristers and clerks alike - to shape an ambitious and inclusive future."

Michael Mather-Lees KC, who has now stepped down from the role, commented "Maria is one of the most exceptional silks I have had the pleasure of working with, and a true testament to everything Church Court Chambers stands for. A fierce advocate and natural leader, she is perfectly placed to take Chambers forward. It could not be in safer hands."

Maria’s appointment is seen as part of a larger growth trend within the chambers, which has also welcomed Claire Anderson as the Chief Executive earlier this year, signalling a period of progressive change and enhanced leadership.