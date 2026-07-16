Man's sentence increased for Tube attack

Nicholas Orlando Green, a 35-year-old resident of Kennington Park Road, Southwark, has had his prison sentence increased by seven years after the Solicitor General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme. The court heard that on 27 March 2024, Green carried out a frenzied and unprovoked attack on two strangers at Kennington Underground station. The victims were simply returning home when Green approached and repeatedly stabbed one man with a knife. In a display of remarkable bravery, another man intervened to assist the first victim, only to be met with violent retaliation from Green, who then turned his knife on him.

Both victims suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and were promptly taken to hospital for urgent medical care. Following the attack, as Green fled the station, he also assaulted a woman, further highlighting his violent behaviour. This shocking episode prompted a reassessment of Green's original sentence of 16 years, which was handed down on 4 December 2025 at Inner London Crown Court. This sentence included 11 years of imprisonment along with a 5-year extended licence period.

In the wake of these events, the Solicitor General expressed her strong condemnation of the attack, stating, “This was a shocking and horrific attack. Green targeted three people with extreme merciless violence. The bravery shown by the victim who stepped in to help was remarkable, and my thoughts are with all those affected.” She welcomed the Court of Appeal's revision of Green's sentence, affirming her commitment to ensuring that those who perpetrate serious knife attacks are met with substantial legal consequences.

In comments about the case, British Transport Police Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell remarked, "We wholeheartedly welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase Green’s sentence to a 23-year sentence. His victims – who were complete strangers to him – continue to live with the physical and psychological impact of the shocking and unprovoked attack at Kennington Underground station in March 2024. I hope this outcome provides some additional comfort knowing that Green will now serve an even longer sentence.”

The case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of knife crime in the UK and the need for robust action in order to protect communities from such violent acts.