Magistrate recruitment surge to combat delays

In a significant move to tackle delays within the court system, over 2,300 new magistrates have been appointed since April 2025. This recruitment drive, detailed in figures published on 9 July, reveals that 1,657 magistrates were appointed during the 2025/26 period, with an additional 655 joining in the first quarter of 2026/27, marking the most substantial increase in magistrate recruitment under the current Government.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to establish a total of 21,000 magistrates by 2030, ensuring that the judicial system has ample capacity to deliver swift justice for victims while effectively addressing delays. With these latest appointments, the total number of magistrates now stands at 15,259, bringing numbers back to sustainable levels and reinforcing the justice system for the future.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services Sarah Sackman KC expressed the importance of this development by stating “Magistrates are the backbone of our justice system, giving their time and experience to serve their communities and uphold the rule of law. These figures show we are rapidly increasing recruitment to strengthen courts across the country, cut delays and ensure victims get the justice they deserve faster.”

Magistrates currently handle more than 90 per cent of criminal cases and are anticipated to play an even greater role as part of the Government’s reforms aimed at reducing delays, alleviating the crown court backlog, and guaranteeing that justice is delivered more swiftly to victims.

The surge in recruitment follows decisive Government actions to reinforce the magistracy, supported by record funding, including the formation of a national taskforce intended to halve recruitment times and expedite appointments. Concurrently, a review of recruitment tools and processes is being conducted to enhance accessibility and ensure that the magistracy reflects modern Britain.

The latest statistics also reveal a commitment to diversity within the justice system, with 57 per cent of magistrates identifying as female and 14 per cent from an ethnic minority background. London notably features the highest proportion of magistrates from an ethnic minority background at 31 per cent.

To aid their transition and effectiveness, all newly appointed magistrates undergo comprehensive training and benefit from the mentorship of experienced colleagues during their first year. They collaborate with specialist legal advisers, equipping them to address a wide range of cases confidently.