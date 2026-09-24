Magistrate recruitment drive seeks heroes

The UK Government has launched a significant recruitment initiative to find the next generation of magistrates, aimed at ensuring faster and fairer justice for victims. Announced on Thursday 24 September, this is being billed as the largest recruitment drive in the history of the magistracy, with £4 million allocated to mobilise local justice champions who can serve their communities.

Nearly 3,000 magistrates have been appointed under this Government, which is working towards a goal of establishing a robust 21,000 strong magistracy by 2028/29. The need for more magistrates stems from their crucial role in hearing approximately 95 per cent of all criminal cases, which underscores their importance for maintaining the flow of justice and reducing court delays.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Alex Norris, expressed the significance of this initiative, saying, "Magistrates embody the very best of public service. They give their time, experience and judgement to make vital decisions that help ensure justice is delivered fairly in communities across the country." He also urged the public to step forward, stating, “I’m calling on the public to play their part - we need more people from all walks of life to step forward and become their local magistrate.”

In an effort to strengthen the magistracy, which had declined to just 12,500 members in 2022, the Government is encouraging individuals from diverse backgrounds to engage directly in their local justice system. Catherine Feast, Chief Executive of the Magistrates’ Association, emphasised the qualities of a good magistrate, commenting, “A good magistrate is a team player, a problem-solver, a good listener, and shows good judgement and empathy in court.” She encouraged potential candidates to consider the meaningful contributions they could make in this demanding but rewarding role.

The campaign, titled "You've Got the Makings of a Magistrate," aims to emphasise that many people already possess the necessary qualities for the position, including good judgment and empathy. For the first time, recruitment advertisements will appear not only on national television but also on various social media platforms, ensuring a wide reach to millions.

According to new polling data, around 50 per cent of the UK population believe they have the skills required to become a magistrate. In keeping with the ethos of representation, the magistracy currently comprises 57% women and 14% individuals from ethnic minority backgrounds.

The role mandates volunteers to commit to a minimum of 13 days per year, allowing compatibility with work and family obligations. This recruitment drive is further bolstered by a national taskforce collaborating with local recruitment committees across England and Wales to streamline the process. This initiative promises to cut the time required to recruit new magistrates by more than half, contributing to the Government's broader strategy of rehabilitating the criminal justice system.