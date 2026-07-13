Mackrell LLP advises on Axvik acquisition

Leading London law firm Mackrell LLP has played a pivotal role in advising Swedish-based Axvik Group on its recent acquisition of Pentaxia Ltd. This strategic move brings Pentaxia into the fold of Axvik, a robust collection of specialised companies dedicated to developing critical components and systems for the aerospace and defence sectors. Established in 2008, Pentaxia is an advanced composites manufacturer situated in Derby, producing high-quality materials for various industries including defence, aerospace, automotive, and motorsport from a state-of-the-art 70,000 sq ft facility.

The acquisition is set to fortify Axvik’s competencies in the UK composites market, complementing its existing business, Slingsby Advanced Composites. Both Pentaxia and Slingsby will continue to operate under their distinctive brands, while merging their expertise in composite materials and manufacturing techniques, which is expected to create a more integrated service offering. Mackrell LLP's team, led by partner and Head of Corporate Maung Aye, worked alongside corporate partner Harriet Jones, integrating specialist support from colleagues in areas such as employment and real estate to ensure a seamless transition.

Maung commented: “We are delighted to support the Axvik Group in its second strategic acquisition in the UK. The transaction is an excellent strategic fit for all parties. Pentaxia complements Slingsby Advanced Composites exceptionally well and it is an excellent addition to Axvik's group of specialised aerospace and defence companies.” This acquisition marks an important milestone in Axvik’s growth trajectory as it aims to strengthen its position within the competitive aerospace and defence landscape.