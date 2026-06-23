Luminance launches Luna Crescent AI model

Cambridge-based Luminance has unveiled Luna Crescent, a vertical AI model designed specifically for contract work. This model has successfully achieved a 5% higher accuracy compared to leading general-purpose models in tasks relating to contract understanding. Notably, Luna Crescent can generate answers nearly four times faster than its generalist counterparts, transforming the approach to contract intelligence across enterprises. Legal experts have shown a strong preference for the outputs of Luna Crescent, especially in identifying complex contractual concepts and interpreting nuanced legal language.

The model's unique design enables a more profound understanding of the intricate structure and language of legal contracts, having been trained on a high-quality subset of Luminance's extensive proprietary legal dataset. This ensures a greater level of precision in interpreting legal texts, allowing firms to better identify risks and leverage the intelligence embedded within their contracts. Benefitting from more than a decade of research and over a year of focused development, Luna Crescent is adept at turning static legal records into live, actionable business intelligence.

To ensure that Luna Crescent meets the highest standards, Luminance has developed ContractIQ Bench, a proprietary benchmark assessing the model’s ability to interpret key contract provisions. The results show that Luna Crescent not only outperforms general models but is also preferred by legal experts for complex clause extraction and understanding. Graham Sills, Co-Founder & Director of AI at Luminance, highlighted this achievement, stating, “With Luna Crescent, enterprises finally have an LLM built for their work rather than borrowed from elsewhere.”

Luna Crescent’s remarkable speed means it can process vast amounts of information quickly, saving significant time across enterprise contract repositories. This efficiency is made possible by Luminance’s commitment to developing the model within its own AI stack, empowering clients with clearer visibility into how their AI systems function. Ultimately, Luna Crescent is set to redefine legal workflows, enriching enterprises with reliable, fast, and accurate contract intelligence.