The London Solicitors Litigation Association (LSLA) has named John McElroy, a Partner at Fieldfisher, as its new President. Succeeding Nikki Edwards of Fox & Partners, he will serve a two-year term. McElroy’s appointment comes at a critical time marked by geopolitical uncertainty, economic pressure, and technological advancements, particularly the increasing prevalence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in legal processes. These elements are anticipated to significantly influence the nature and volume of litigation in London.

In addition to the impact of AI and economic factors, procedural enhancements stemming from principles like Open Justice are set to shape the management of disputes within the city. Under McElroy’s guidance, the LSLA aims to sustain its role as a voice for members, collaborating with the Judiciary, Bar, and other key players to uphold London’s status as a leader in global litigation. "I am honoured to become President of the LSLA and look forward to leading the organisation into its 75th year," McElroy remarked, emphasising the LSLA's commitment to driving change within the litigation industry.

John's presidency will focus on pivotal priorities. He plans to strengthen LSLA’s role as a conduit between solicitors and the judiciary, enhance collaboration across the litigation community, and champion initiatives surrounding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The association recently inaugurated Judicial Shadowing and Mentorship Schemes, allowing members to expand their professional horizons and benefit from the insights of experienced colleagues.

As the LSLA deepens its engagement with the judiciary, it finds itself at the forefront of legal reform, actively influencing policy development from its inception. McElroy is dedicated to enhancing this proactive stance throughout his tenure, ensuring that practising litigators’ voices resonate in discussions surrounding legislative changes. Building upon Nikki Edwards' strides, McElroy intends to further cultivate inclusive leadership within the profession.

The LSLA's diverse Leadership Committee exemplifies the commitment to various backgrounds and experiences, showcasing how diverse perspectives can contribute to the efficacy and innovative spirit of London’s litigation sector. As McElroy contemplates his new role, he acknowledges the pressing issues surrounding AI and DEI while reinforcing the importance of collaboration among legal professionals.

"The LSLA plays a central role in bringing members of the profession together," he stated, highlighting the need for conversations that bridge gaps between solicitors and judges. The LSLA not only organises events promoting this dialogue but also facilitates early visibility of emerging issues in litigation.

McElroy also took a moment to express gratitude to Edwards for her leadership over the past two years, particularly in increasing the LSLA’s impact on DEI initiatives. He paid tribute to Nicholas Heaton, former LSLA President, who passed away recently and whose dedication has left an enduring legacy within the association.

As John McElroy steps into the role, the LSLA is poised to navigate the complexities of the litigation landscape while fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment for its members.