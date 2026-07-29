London has reinforced its reputation as the foremost centre for maritime dispute resolution, as indicated in the latest report from global law firm HFW. The seventh edition of the Maritime Arbitration in Numbers report titled MARITIME ARBITRATION IN NUMBERS: London rebounds as Singapore and Hong Kong maintain momentum provides a comprehensive analysis of maritime arbitration activities undertaken by leading arbitration centres around the globe.

The report presents data from the principal maritime arbitration bodies in London, Singapore and Hong Kong for 2025, offering vital insights into the choices made by parties in resolving maritime disputes and the evolution of global arbitration trends. Notably, the research reveals a significant rebound in London's arbitration scene, with the London Maritime Arbitrators Association (LMAA) recording 2015 new maritime references – a remarkable 16% rise compared to 2024. This marks the highest annual reference figure reported by the LMAA in over a decade, solidifying London’s status as the world's preferred hub for maritime arbitration.

Despite London’s dominance, the report underscores the enduring vitality of Asian arbitration hubs. Singapore has seen sustained activity levels in maritime arbitration, with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration recording a collective 168 maritime arbitrations in 2025. This illustrates Singapore's solidified position as the leading Asian alternative to London for maritime dispute resolution.

Moreover, Hong Kong reported impressive growth in its arbitration activities, with maritime disputes constituting nearly 20% of all cases registered at the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre in 2025. The appointment volumes at the Hong Kong Maritime Arbitration Group remained close to record highs, showcasing the region’s growing prominence.

As London continues to lead the global maritime arbitration sector, the report also highlights the ongoing reforms and enhancements across various jurisdictions aimed at improving legal frameworks and arbitration offerings. Paul Dean, Partner and Global Head of Shipping at HFW, stated "This year's data offers fresh insight into the evolution of the global maritime arbitration landscape. London's strong rebound demonstrates the continuing confidence that the global shipping sector places in its legal framework and institutions, while the sustained activity levels in Singapore and the increasing prominence of Hong Kong highlight the growing appeal of arbitration across Asia."

The report concludes that as geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions give rise to complex disputes within the shipping sector, the demand for experienced and internationally recognised arbitration forums is expected to remain robust. The full Maritime Arbitration in Numbers 2026 report can be accessed here: https://www.hfw.com/insights/maritime-arbitration-in-numbers-london-rebounds-as-singapore-and-hong-kong-maintain-momentum/