Lodders appoints Steve Halkett head of corporate

Lodders has announced the promotion of partner Steve Halkett to head of Corporate, building upon another successful year for its corporate practice. Steve joined the firm in April 2025, following 18 years at Wright Hassall, and has since become instrumental in directing the corporate team and influencing the firm’s overall strategy. His promotion reflects Lodders’ ambition and is a result of his substantial contributions.

Over the past year, the corporate team has been actively involved in significant domestic and international transactions, including advising listed Swedish conglomerate Karnell Group AB on multiple UK acquisitions, and serving sellers in the regional oil sector and packaging industries. Under Steve's leadership, the corporate team aims to focus on mergers and acquisitions and complex corporate reorganisations, primarily for privately owned businesses and entrepreneurs. They continue to maintain a strong presence across the UK, especially in South Warwickshire and Birmingham.

Graham Spalding, head of Lodders' Business Services group, expressed his confidence in Steve's capabilities, stating: “Steve has had an immediate and impressive impact since joining Lodders. He has a rare ability to build trust quickly with clients, with referrers and with the team, and has already become a real magnet for new client work. Handing leadership of the corporate team to Steve is something I do with enormous confidence.”

Steve expressed gratitude for the team's support, saying: “I’ve been fortunate to get to know this team over the past 15 months and it really is a talented group – but more than that, it’s a happy ship.” He emphasised the importance of preserving the firm's culture while driving future growth, noting: “Many of our clients are business owners who are selling or buying a business for the first, and often the only, time in their lives. Our job is to explain the complex, clearly and honestly.”

Lodders is committed to delivering high-quality corporate legal advice, leveraging local market knowledge and offering competitive rates while serving clients across the UK and internationally.