Lodders appoints Mark Hands as head of family law

Midlands and South West law firm Lodders has announced the appointment of leading family law specialist Mark Hands as head of its Family team. Paul Mourton, managing partner at Lodders states “We are delighted to welcome Mark to Lodders. He is inarguably the best family lawyer in the region and brings with this a real human approach that fits the Lodders culture and ethos.” Hands joins from a Top 50 UK law firm, bringing extensive experience in complicated financial and children matters, particularly where international implications arise. He has been recognised for his expertise, ranked as a ‘Band 1’ lawyer in Chambers & Partners and a ‘Leading Partner’ in the Legal 500. Notably, he is one of only four family lawyers in the Midlands to achieve ‘preeminent’ status in the Doyles Guide, as well as being a fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers.

Mark has built a niche practice advising families from Asian backgrounds, frequently instructed by clients from Sikh and Islamic communities due to his understanding of their unique family dynamics. His experience encompasses wealth protection through nuptial agreements and challenging prenuptial agreements in court. Moreover, he regularly represents victims of abuse and those facing false allegations related to children or financial disputes. With a strong reputation for representing professionals, sportspeople, and footballers, Mark’s background as a semi-professional footballer enables him to relate closely to clients in these sectors.

Commenting on his appointment, Hands shares his enthusiasm for joining Lodders, stating “Lodders has a stellar reputation for combining excellent legal advice with genuine care for its clients and its people. That combination matters greatly to me, especially in family law, where the emotional demands can be significant.” He appreciates the firm’s strong values and is excited to contribute to its ongoing growth. He acknowledges the existing Family team’s strength, previously led by Vivienne Middleton, and looks forward to collaborating closely with her. He emphasises his ambition to expand the team, stating “I want to continue building a team where talented lawyers feel genuinely supported, valued and able to thrive.”

With this noteworthy appointment, Lodders aims to further solidify its position as a leading private client law firm, providing expert, client-tailored advice through its dedicated Family Law team.